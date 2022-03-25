War Crimes Watch: Russia’s onslaught on Ukrainian hospitals

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, ERIKA KINETZ and BEATRICE DUPUY

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian medical facilities, striking at hospitals, ambulances, medics, patients and even newborns — with at least 34 assaults independently documented by the The Associated Press. This accounting of attacks on medical facilities is part of a larger effort by the AP and PBS Frontline to track evidence of potential war crimes. The War Crimes Watch project launched by AP and Frontline includes details of apparent targeted attacks as well as indiscriminate destruction of civilian buildings and infrastructure. The AP/Frontline online database will continue to be updated as long as the conflict lasts. The goal is to provide an independent accounting of events.