Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defense claim

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of rapper Kidd Creole has begun in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed a homeless man to death in 2017. The artist, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, is charged with murder and went on trial Friday in Manhattan. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife, after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. Glover’s lawyer, Scottie Celestin, told the jury Glover feared for his life when Jolly approached him on the street. The trial resumes Monday.