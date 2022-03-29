Thousands to commemorate Warne, cricket’s ‘box office’ star

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — More than 50,000 people are expected to gather for a memorial service to honor cricket great Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Warne’s death earlier this month of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 shocked fans in all walks of life. Tributes flowed in from entertainers including Mick Jagger and Elton John and from star players around the world. Former England star Ian Botham has described Warne as ‘box office’ for the sport. Ed Sheeran said Warne was “one of the few rock-and-roll sportsmen.” A section of the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed in Warne’s honor.