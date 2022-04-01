Mortar shell explodes when found, killing 5 Afghan children

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says an unexploded mortar shell has killed at least five children and wounded two others when it exploded in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province. He says that the children, aged between three and twelve years, appeared to have discovered the shell and were playing with it in the Marja district went it suddenly went off. Afghanistan remains highly dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.