European leaders stream into Ukraine to show solidarity

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer have joined a stream of European leaders showing their support for Ukraine. The two leaders on Saturday traveled to the nation’s capital of Kyiv for face-to-face meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson’s surprise visit came a day after he promised to send an additional 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. Johnson’s office said he wanted to meet Zelenskyy in person “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went to Warsaw on Saturday to lead a fundraising event that raised $11 billion for refugees from Ukraine.