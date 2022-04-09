Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There often is a serious downside for people taking medications that have a long track record of helping treat opioid addiction: discrimination. People in recovery and their advocates say health care providers, social services, employers and court diversion programs have ousted people because of their use of the medications. One woman says a hospital sent her home rather than treat her COVID-19 when she disclosed she was on methadone. This past week, the U.S. Department of Justice published new guidelines that declare such discrimination is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The guidelines signal that authorities are watching.