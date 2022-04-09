Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after she caused “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or whether she helped someone else get an abortion. Texas has the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S., banning abortions for women as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Maj. Carlos Delgado with the Starr County sheriff’s office says Herrera was arrested Thursday and remains jailed Saturday on a $500,000 bond in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is not clear under what law Herrera has been charged.