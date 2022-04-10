French duel: Macron vs Le Pen fight for presidency

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — With the first round of the French presidential elections out of the way, the duel starts afresh for incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. Macron already faced Le Pen in the presidential runoff five years ago. But all opinion polls show the leader of the National Rally is much closer this time to a potential win. The two are to debate on national television next week, ahead of the April 24 runoff. With most votes from the 12-candidate first round counted by Monday morning, Macron had more than 27% and Le Pen had 23%. Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon was third with close to 22%.