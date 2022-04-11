2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say two people were killed and five were wounded and hospitalized in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles. Sheriff’s officials say the gunfire erupted Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, south of downtown Los Angeles. A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene. No arrests have been made, a description of the shooter, or shooters was not made available and the victims were not identified. Fire department officials says four male victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three with minor injuries. Detectives later learned that a female victim drove herself to the hospital.