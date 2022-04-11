Coroner: Victim in shooting at South Carolina plant dies

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — One of the two workers shot at a South Carolina industrial plant last week by a former employee has died. Authorities report 24-year-old Iain Samuel Pearce died Sunday after he and another employee at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County were shot Tuesday by a former worker who then took his own life. Police previously said 51-year-old Bruce Vandermosten Jr. died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators haven’t determined why Vandermosten came to his former business and say it doesn’t appear he was intentionally targeting his victims. Fraenkische is a German company that makes pipes and has about two dozen locations around the world.