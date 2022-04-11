Corruption trial delayed against South Africa’s ex-president

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial in South Africa of former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed again pending the outcome of the ex-leader’s appeal to get the state prosecutor removed from his case. His lawyer said that Zuma was not present in the Pietermaritzburg High Court due to a “medical emergency.” His legal representatives requested that the start of the trial be postponed until the Supreme Court of Appeal decides on Zuma’s effort to have state prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case. Zuma accuses Downer of bias against the ex-leader. The delay is the latest of many as it has been nearly 17 years since Zuma was first charged with corruption.