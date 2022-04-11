Georgia elections lawsuit backed by Abrams goes to trial

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial has gotten underway in a federal lawsuit that alleges serious problems with Georgia’s election system. The trial began Monday with lawyers for the plaintiffs arguing that the state has erected a series of roadblocks to voting through its policies and practices. An attorney for the state countered that there is no evidence to prove it. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Fair Fight Action, an organization founded by voting rights activist and Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams.