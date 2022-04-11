Israeli troops shoot Palestinian near Bethlehem

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. It’s the latest in a growing wave of violence during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Israeli military said the man was throwing a firebomb at an Israeli vehicle late Sunday. The shooting raises to three the number of Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours, among them an unarmed woman who was shot and killed at a military checkpoint near Bethlehem. Israel has stepped up its military activity in the West Bank after Palestinian assailants killed 14 Israelis in four deadly attacks inside Israel recently.