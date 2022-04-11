Kelsea Ballerini to host CMT Music Awards from home

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Country star Kelsea Ballerini will be co-hosting the CMT Music Awards from home after she tested positive for COVID-19 days before the show. Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS from Nashville, Tennessee. Ballerini is asymptomatic and CMT has set it up so that she can still perform and do some of her hosting duties from home. Country star Kane Brown is stepping in as an additional co-host to help Mackie on-site. Brown is the leading nominee for the fan-voted awards show and has twice hosted the CMTs, including with Ballerini last year.