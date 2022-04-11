New NYC mayor Adams strives for order, post-COVID comeback

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After two years of plague and social disruption, many New Yorkers just want their city to feel orderly again. In his first months in office, Mayor Eric Adams has vowed that he can deliver a safe, functional and fun city. The Democrat’s optimism remained high even as he marked his 100th day as mayor by going into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. His time in office so far has been marked by an aggressive confidence as he’s implemented policies aimed at combating the image of New York City as a place hobbled by the pandemic and crime. Some progressive critics say he’s gone too far.