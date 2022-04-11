Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament is to convene to elect the successor to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan as an uncertain political path lies on the nation’s horizon. Monday’s vote will cap a tumultuous week of political drama. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed that the United States worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China. Tens of thousands of Khan supporters marched in cities across Pakistan on Sunday, waving large party flags and vowing support.