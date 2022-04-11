Skip to Content
Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate amid case surge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city’s top health official said Monday COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. The city is reporting more than 140 cases per day, a fraction of what it saw at the height of the omicron surge. The city’s health official says the recent increase indicates the city might be at the beginning of a new wave. Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to go back to requiring masks since cases declined at the beginning of the year.

