Police: 1 dead after teens in body armor shoot each other

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida teen was fatally wounded while he and a friend took turns wearing body armor and shooting each other. Belleview police say 15-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad died the evening of April 3 shortly after being rushed to a hospital. In the days following his death, investigators determined that Broad and a 17-year-old boy had been taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor. Officials say the 17-year-old shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest, and Broad was struck. The 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on a manslaughter. Officials say a 16-year-old boy who witnessed to the shooting has been charged with lying to investigators.