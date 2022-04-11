Trump-backed Alaska hopeful officially files for Senate run

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Republican Kelly Tshibaka has filed to run as a candidate for the U.S. Senate race. She filed paperwork with the state Division of Elections on Monday. Tshibaka has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Senate seat is held by Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is seeking reelection. In addition to Murkowski and Tshibaka, 10 other candidates so far have filed to run. Under a new election system approved by Alaska voters in 2020, the top four vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party, will advance to the general election, where ranked choice voting will be used.