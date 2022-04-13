4 South Korean women die in road accident in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Police say four South Korean women died after their car collided with a truck only weeks after they arrived in Australia on a working vacation. Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Condon said Thursday one of the women had failed to give way to the truck at an intersection on the New England Highway near Stanthorpe in Queensland state on Wednesday evening. The truck driver was not injured. No one in the women’s SUV survived. Condon said the truck hit the driver’s side door and dragged the SUV along the highway for 150 meters (492 feet). The women, aged in their 20s, died at the scene. They were living and working at a nearby farm.