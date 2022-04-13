A look at acts of public violence in NYC over past 40 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The shooting this week of 10 people by a man who deployed smoke grenades and fired at least 33 shots in a commuter-packed Brooklyn subway car was hardly the first time New Yorkers have grappled with an act of violence. New York over the past 40 years has endured multiple subway and train shootings, bombing attempts, a vehicular attack on pedestrians and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. The suspect in the latest assault was taken into custody Wednesday about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train. The attack left five victims in critical condition and has put residents of the U.S.’ largest metropolis on edge.