DeSantis congressional map tears up Black rep’s district

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Black congressman’s district would be dismantled under a map Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis submitted to the Legislature. DeSantis submitted the map Wednesday ahead of a special session next week. The session was called after the governor vetoed maps sent to him by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Lawmakers have conceded control of the process to DeSantis, whose proposals would likely increase Republican seats in Florida while making it more difficult for Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson to maintain his north Florida seat, which stretches from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. Before the map was submitted, DeSantis said he wasn’t going to allow a 200-mile-long district that would assure Black voters could choose a Black candidate.