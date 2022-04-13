House Democrats ask Biden to get tougher with Saudi Arabia

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three dozen House Democrats say Saudi Arabia is being a bad strategic partner. In a letter Wednesday, the Democrats are asking the Biden administration to get tougher with Saudi Arabia diplomatically. Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly and Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern led Democrats in signing the letter. Lawmakers cite Saudi Arabia’s refusal to pump more oil to ease a global supply crunch during Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as the kingdom’s harsh treatment of rights advocates. The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.