In Gaza, an application languishes, and a toddler dies

By JOSEPH KRAUSS and FARES AKRAM

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a 19-month-old girl in the Gaza Strip has shone a light on the struggles faced by Palestinians from the isolated territory who require urgent medical care. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there nearly 15 years ago. Those requiring medical treatment abroad must apply for security permits from Israel. The World Health Organization says nearly 40% of applications were delayed or denied last year. Physicians say Fatma al-Masri, who died last month after her family’s application languished for three months, would have likely survived if she had gotten treatment at a Palestinian-run hospital in Jerusalem.