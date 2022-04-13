Ohio’s GOP governor aims to overcome anger in party base

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican governor won high marks early in the pandemic with his stay-at-home mandates. But now Mike DeWine is facing backlash for those moves from his party’s far-right faithful as he runs for a second term. DeWine remains the favorite to emerge from a May 3 primary that will test just how much to the right Ohio has shifted. He faces a challenge from three lesser-known conservatives who are trying to tap into the frustration over his handling of the pandemic. Recent polls show DeWine in what appears to be a comfortable position heading into the primary.