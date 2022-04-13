Rep. Langevin: Public service has changed since Capitol riot

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — After the Capitol riot, longtime Congressman Jim Langevin said he thought for a brief moment that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. The Rhode Island Democrat saw some of his Republican colleagues saying enough is enough. He thought more would do so. Shortly after the insurrection’s one-year anniversary, Langevin announced he wouldn’t seek a 12th term. Langevin, the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress, says he wants a better work-life balance, but the polarization shown on Jan. 6, 2021, and its aftermath was a factor, too. Langevin says he has thrived on bipartisanship and hopes members of Congress will work to find more common ground in the future.