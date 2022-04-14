Activist who was imprisoned in China returns to Taiwan

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese pro-democracy activist has returned home after serving five years in China. Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported Lee Ming-che returned to Taiwan on Friday morning. Lee was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2017 and charged with subversion of state power. His arrest was China’s first criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations in 2016. His arrest came as relations between Taiwan and China soured. China claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and claims Taiwanese nationals are also Chinese, issuing them a special identity card.