Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Anti-virus controls are shutting down some of China’s biggest cities and fueling public irritation as infections rise. That is hurting a slowing economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. Shanghai is easing rules that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes, but most of its businesses are closed. Other cities are cutting off access or closing factories and schools. Nomura economists warned spring planting by farmers might be disrupted. That might boost demand for imported wheat and other food and push up already high global prices. The closures are an embarrassment to the ruling Communist Party and a setback for official efforts to shore up slumping growth in the world’s second-largest economy.