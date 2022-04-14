Skip to Content
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel

By ERIC TUCKER and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump aide Stephen Miller will appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether Miller will appear Thursday in person or virtually. Miller hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Miller was a senior adviser for policy during President Donald Trump’s administration and a central figure in many of the Republican’s policy decisions. Miller had resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records. The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

