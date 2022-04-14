Clinton Health Access Initiative names Shah as new CEO

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Clinton Health Access Initiative selected Dr. Neil Buddy Shah as its new CEO Thursday, a sign of the global health organization’s move towards growth in low- and middle-income nations and use of new philanthropic efforts to help fund the expansion. Shah is currently managing director of global health and development research and funding organization GiveWell and previously co-founder and CEO of data analytics and advisory firm IDinsight. Also a leader in the “Effective Altruism” movement, Shah will start in his new role at Clinton Health Access Initiative on June 14.