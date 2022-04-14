Court rejects US Rep Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against CNN

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A divided federal appeals court in New York has rejected a defamation lawsuit that former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN. In a 2-to-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower-court judge’s decision last year to toss out the lawsuit. The California Republican had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article in November 2019 and engaged in a conspiracy against him. The lower-court judge concluded that the case was governed by California law, which requires that a retraction be demanded in writing within 20 days of the publication of a story.