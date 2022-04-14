Crews work to save WWII destroyer taking on water in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A decommissioned World War II-era destroyer docked near downtown Buffalo in New York was taking on water and listing perilously. Crews were working Thursday to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking at its berth at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Officials believe there was a breach on the right side of the hull Wednesday night. Crews trying to stabilize the 79-year-old vessel are pumping out up to 13,000 gallons a minute. The USS The Sullivans was named for five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa killed in action when the USS Juneau was sunk by the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II.