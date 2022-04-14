Facing Trump-backed foe, SC’s Tom Rice adds to war chest

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has brought in nearly $342,000 during the first quarter of this year. That gives the Republican a war chest of $2 million as he tries to stave off a slew of primary challengers, including one with the backing of former President Donald Trump. His campaign says Rice has raised $1.6 million this campaign cycle and has $2 million total on hand. Rice drew ire from Trump for voting for his second impeachment. He’s one of two sitting South Carolina Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers in the June 14 primary. Last week, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace told AP that she had raised nearly $1 million in the weeks following Trump’s endorsement of former state Rep. Katie Arrington, one of Mace’s GOP challengers.