Florida jury deciding fate of man accused of killing family

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in Florida are deciding the fate of a physical therapist from Connecticut who is accused of killing his wife and three young children two years ago. Anthony Todt has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 42-year-old wife, Megan, and three children ages 4, 11 and 13. In closing arguments Thursday, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said 46-year-old Anthony Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World. He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.