French students block schools to protest presidential choice

By OLEG CETINIC

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of French students have occupied or blocked buildings at the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities to express their anger over France’s presidential election. They oppose both candidates who made it into the April 24 presidential runoff, centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen. Left-wing students fear that neither would do enough to protect the poor or the environment. Students threw leaflets Thursday from windows at the Sorbonne, and police fired tear gas to prevent other students from arriving. At another school, students barricaded the main entrance with garbage cans and banners. Paris police reported multiple blockages and scattered incidents at various universities Thursday.