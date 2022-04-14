Fuel leak thwarts NASA’s dress rehearsal for moon rocket

By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test has been thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak. NASA had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket Thursday when the leak cropped up at the Florida launch pad. This was NASA’s third attempt at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon. The first two tries were also marred by vexing equipment trouble. Before all these problems, NASA had been targeting June for the launch debut of the Space Launch System rocket. Officials say they’re assessing their next steps.