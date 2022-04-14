How France’s presidential election could impact Ukraine war

PARIS (AP) — The capital of France may be thousands of kilometers away from the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, but what happens in French voting stations this month could have repercussions there. Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has close ties to Russia and wants to weaken the EU and NATO, which could undercut Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine. Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who has a slim lead in polls ahead of France’s April 24 runoff election. Macron’s government has sent 100 million euros worth of weaponry to Ukraine in recent weeks and said Wednesday it will send more. Le Pen expressed reservations on Wednesday about supplying Ukraine with additional arms.