Kim gives North Korea’s most famous newscaster a luxury home

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ri Chun Hi is one of North Korea’s most famous voices after announcing most of the country’s major events for decades on state TV broadcasts. The anchor spoke of the country’s nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader in a booming voice filled with emotion. She was the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave Ri a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to vigorously serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is trying to boost his support from elite North Koreas while the country deals with pandemic hardships and a diplomacy stalemate.