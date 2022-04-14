Lebanon approves demolition of Beirut silos, gutted in blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s government has approved the demolition of the huge grain silos in Beirut’s port, gutted in the devastating 2020 explosion that killed 216 people and ravaged parts of the Lebanese capital. The country’s information minister made the announcement after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, citing the risk of collapse of the once towering cement structure jutting from the Beirut coastline. The structure was shredded by the force of the blast. The minister did not specify a timeframe. The demolition of the silos is controversial in a country gripped by multiple crises, including an economic meltdown, financial chaos and anger over the stalled investigation into the port explosion.