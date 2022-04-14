Lee Harvey Oswald life insurance claim sells at auction

BOSTON (AP) — The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy paid out less than $900 to his mother. Now, the death claim she filed to get that sum has sold at auction for almost $80,000. Boston-based RR Auction says the original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $79,436 on Wednesday. The one-page, 8.5-inch by 10.25-inch document came inside a frame alongside a photograph of Oswald. The Proof of Death certificate is signed by Marguerite C. Oswald, and is dated Dec. 26, 1963, 32 days after Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby. The insurance company honored its obligations by paying Marguerite Oswald $863.