Maine House advances plan to give state tribes sovereignty

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has taken the first vote in giving the state’s tribes the same rights enjoyed by federally recognized tribes across the country. The House voted 81-55 to restore rights forfeited by tribes in the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which made them subject to state law. The vote followed emotional testimony from supporters who said the change was long overdue. Further votes are necessary. It’s possible the governor could veto the law. Critics say there could be conflicts with tribes over environmental and fish and wildlife laws.