Officer’s state of mind a key factor in Michigan shooting

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Black man in Michigan raises questions about why a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and vigorous tussle before the motorist was killed by a police officer. Patrick Lyoya was shot in the head in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. The city’s new police chief took the unusual step of quickly releasing videos of the violent confrontation. State police are handling the investigation. Police and prosecutors will be examining why the officer chased Lyoya when the man ran off. They’ll also be considering his state of mind when he shot Lyoya during a struggle over the officer’s Taser.