Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank raids

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops have shot and killed two Palestinians in the West Bank. It was the latest escalation of violence between the sides amid intensifying Israeli raids in the occupied territory. The two deaths come a day after three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Israeli forces have been patrolling the West Bank and making arrests following an outburst of attacks in Israel that has killed 14 people in recent weeks. The renewed violence comes as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan and as Jews are set to celebrate Passover, which begins on Friday.