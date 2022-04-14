Police: Officer shoots man who pointed gun during pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at an officer during a pursuit. The man was seen driving erratically Thursday near a high school and a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop. The bureau said in a statement that the driver reportedly fired shots out the window and fled. At one point, he drove into a yard and ran behind a home. An officer with the Bristol Police Department attempted to make contact, but the bureau said the man reportedly pointed a gun at the officer and the officer fired, killing him. No further details were immediately released.