Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JAMES LAPORTA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and he’s accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But Biden’s administration has struggled with how much intelligence it’s willing to give Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Several people familiar with the directive say the latest changes occurred last week when U.S. intelligence officials lifted some geographic limits on the transfer of the kind of information used in minute-by-minute decisions on the battlefield.