Russia tests submarine-launched missiles in Sea of Japan

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says it is closely watching military activities by Russia following reports it conducted tests of submarine-launched missiles in the Sea of Japan. The missile tests come a day after the U.S. Navy and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force announced joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. Russia’s ITAR-Tass news agency says two submarines from the Russian Pacific Fleet successfully launched cruise missiles at a naval target during the exercises. Japan’s government spokesperson says Russia has escalated its military activities around Japan and deploying its latest equipment.

Associated Press

