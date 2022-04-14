UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws criticism

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain has struck a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum-seekers to the African country. Opposition politicians and refugee groups are condemning the plan as unworkable and inhumane. Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to announce details in Rwanda on Thursday of what the U.K. government calls an “economic development partnership.” Media reports say the government plan will see some single men who cross the English Channel in small boats flown 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) from Britain to Rwanda while their asylum claims are processed. The refugee director at Amnesty International U.K. called it a “shockingly ill-conceived idea.” Opposition parties accused the government of trying to distract attention from its domestic troubles.