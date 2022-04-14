US and Russia clash over cause of food price rises

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNTED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is accusing Russia of making the precarious food situation in Yemen and elsewhere even worse by invading Ukraine. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called it “just another grim example of the ripple effect Russia’s unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war is having on the world’s most vulnerable.” She told the U.N. Security Council meeting on Yemen Thursday that the country is one of the most affected by wheat price increases and lack of imports from Ukraine. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky shot back blaming Western sanctions, not itsl military operation in Ukraine, for rising food prices.