US lawmakers signal support for Taiwan in visit

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. The six lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning and will also meet with the island’s defense minister. Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey gave a speech praising Taiwan’s democracy and its important global status as a manufacturer of semi-conductor chips, and he warned of consequences if that status were jeopardized. The delegation, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, also includes Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Sen. Robert Portman of Ohio, Sen. Benjamin Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas.