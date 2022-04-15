3 sheriff’s deputies shot, suspect killed in central Kansas

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officers say three sheriff’s deputies were shot and a suspect was killed during a confrontation in central Kansas. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the deputies were following a car that had been reported as suspicious Thursday. The sheriff says shots were fired when deputies contacted the driver on U.S. 77 north of Winfield. Three deputies were taken to a hospital in Wichita. Falletti said they were in stable condition. The female suspect was found dead at the scene. The sheriff said he did not immediately have information about what led up to the shooting.